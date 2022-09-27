Leaks in Russian pipelines may be 'sabotage'

A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany have triggered concerns about possible sabotage. It's overshadowed the inauguration Tuesday of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says she "cannot rule out" sabotage after three leaks were detected on Nord Stream 1 and 2.Anders Puck Nielsen, a researcher with the Center for Maritime Operations at the Royal Danish Defence College, said if may be sabotage, or a kind of "hybrid warfare." Currently the pipelines aren't bringing gas to Europe amid an energy standoff over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.However, gas still fills the lines. No officials have presented evidence of what caused the problems, but in central Europe where distrust of Russia runs high, there were fears Moscow sabotaged its own infrastructure to signal all pipelines are vulnerable to attack.