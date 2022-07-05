Navigation
Police search for a motive in Highland Park mass shooting

July 05, 2022
A seventh person has died from the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Police said today the gunman pre-planned the July Fourth attack for several weeks. More than 30 other people were injured after the suspect fired over 70 rounds during a holiday parade. While the community grieves, law enforcement is still trying to determine a motive. Lisa Desjardins reports.

