Israel slams Russia claim of Hitler's Jewish roots

Israel's foreign minister demanded an apology after Russia's top diplomat said Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was of Jewish descent in an effort to liken the notorious dictator to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.In late February, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from three fronts. Western allies hit Russia with sweeping sanctions in response to what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. About a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million population have been forced from their homes, cities turned into rubble, and thousands of people have been killed or injured - many of them civilians. Moscow has rejected accusations of war crimes.