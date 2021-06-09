Why you don't need 8 glasses of water a day

You know the old rule that you need to drink eight glasses of water every day? It's simply a myth, says Dr. Jen Gunter. In this episode, she explains the amazing way your kidneys keep your system in balance -- and how you can really tell if you're dehydrated.Think you know how your body works? Think again! Dr. Jen Gunter is here to shake up everything you thought you knew -- from how much water you need to drink to how often you need to poop and everything in between. This TED original series will tell you the truth about what's *really* going on inside you.