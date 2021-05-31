SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest

WHO convened a group of scientists from the WHO Virus Evolution Working Group, the WHO COVID-19 reference laboratory network, representatives from GISAID, Nextstrain, Pango and additional experts in virological, microbial nomenclature and communication from several countries and agencies to consider easy-to-pronounce and non-stigmatising labels for VOI and VOC. At the present time, this expert group convened by WHO has recommended using labeled using letters of the Greek Alphabet, i.e., Alpha, Beta, Gamma, which will be easier and more practical to discussed by non-scientific audiences.
Variants of Concern
A SARS-CoV-2 variant that meets the definition of a VOI (see below) and, through a comparative assessment, has been demonstrated to be associated with one or more of the following changes at a degree of global public health significance:
Increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology; or
Increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation; or
Decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics.
|WHO label
|Pango lineage
|GISAID clade/lineage
|Nextstrain clade
|Earliest documented samples
|Date of designation
|Alpha
|B.1.1.7
|GRY (formerly GR/501Y.V1)
|20I/S:501Y.V1
|United Kingdom, Sep-2020
|18-Dec-2020
|Beta
|B.1.351
|GH/501Y.V2
|20H/S:501Y.V2
|South Africa, May-2020
|18-Dec-2020
|Gamma
|P.1
|GR/501Y.V3
|0J/S:501Y.V3
|Brazil, Nov-2020
|11-Jan-2021
|Delta
|B.1.617.2
|G/452R.V3
|21A/S:478K
|India, Oct-2020
|VOI: 4-Apr-2021
VOC: 11-May-2021
Variants of Interest
A SARS-CoV-2 isolate is a Variant of Interest (VOI) if, compared to a reference isolate, its genome has mutations with established or suspected phenotypic implications, and either:
has been identified to cause community transmission/multiple COVID-19 cases/clusters, or has been detected in multiple countries; OR
is otherwise assessed to be a VOI by WHO in consultation with the WHO SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution Working Group.
WHO label Earliest documented samples Date of designation
Epsilon United States of America, Mar-2020 5-Mar-2021
Zeta Brazil, Apr-2020 17-Mar-2021
Eta Multiple countries, Dec-2020 17-Mar-2021
Theta Philippines, Jan-2021 24-Mar-2021
Iota United States of America, Nov-2020 24-Mar-2021
Kappa India, Oct-2020 4-Apr-2021
