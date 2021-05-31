SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest

Variants of Concern

A SARS-CoV-2 variant that meets the definition of a VOI (see below) and, through a comparative assessment, has been demonstrated to be associated with one or more of the following changes at a degree of global public health significance:





Increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology; or

Increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation; or

Decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics.





WHO label Pango lineage GISAID clade/lineage Nextstrain clade Earliest documented samples Date of designation Alpha B.1.1.7 GRY (formerly GR/501Y.V1)

20I/S:501Y.V1 United Kingdom, Sep-2020 18-Dec-2020 Beta B.1.351 GH/501Y.V2 20H/S:501Y.V2 South Africa, May-2020 18-Dec-2020 Gamma P.1 GR/501Y.V3 0J/S:501Y.V3 Brazil, Nov-2020 11-Jan-2021 Delta B.1.617.2 G/452R.V3 21A/S:478K India, Oct-2020 VOI: 4-Apr-2021

VOC: 11-May-2021



Variants of Interest A SARS-CoV-2 isolate is a Variant of Interest (VOI) if, compared to a reference isolate, its genome has mutations with established or suspected phenotypic implications, and either:

has been identified to cause community transmission/multiple COVID-19 cases/clusters, or has been detected in multiple countries; OR is otherwise assessed to be a VOI by WHO in consultation with the WHO SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution Working Group.



