Breaking Boundaries – The Science Of Our Planet is narrated by Sir David Attenborough and made by award-winning filmmakers Silverback Films, the team behind the landmark Our Planet series and David Attenborough - A Life On Our Planet. This film lays out the science that underpins the narrative of both of these influential programmes.Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time - that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept Earth stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation.





The 75-minute film takes the audience on a journey of discovery of planetary thresholds we must not exceed, not just for the stability of our planet, but for the future of humanity. It offers up the solutions we can and must put in place now if we are to protect Earth’s life support systems.





Film releasing in the United States on June 4th, 2021 at 2:00 AM GMT-5



