Nepal has highest Covid transmission rate in world

May 24, 2021
Nepal managed to escape the first Covid wave without any serious damage. But the second coronavirus wave has been devastating. Daily infections hovered at around 150 at the beginning of April but in a month the figure has passed 9,000. More than 4,000 people have died. Nepali health officials say the current daily positivity rate is nearly 50%, meaning that one in two people are testing positive for Covid.

Tags covid-19 Nepal World
