Inequities in care, misinformation fuel COVID deaths among poor, indigenous Brazilians
May 25, 2021 Excelsio Media
All across Brazil, slums — known as Favelas — have long been places of crime and poverty, marked by overcrowding and unsanitary conditions. They are among the hardest hit by the pandemic, in a country where the death toll just passed 450,000. In the second of two reports, NewsHour special correspondent Simon Ostrovsky and producer Charles Lyons report on Brazil's COVID crisis.

Tags Brazil covid-19
