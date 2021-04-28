With Play Something, Netflix Does All The Work For You

There are times when we just don’t want to make decisions. A Friday evening after a long work week. A fridge full of food but nothing jumps out. A family movie night where no one can agree. We’ve all been there.

Sometimes you just want to open Netflix and dive right into a new story. That’s why we’ve created Play Something, an exciting new way to kick back and watch.





When you hit the ‘Play Something’ button, you’ll be instantly met with a series or film we know you’ll love based on what you’ve watched before. Or with one more click you can ‘Play Something Else’ and get:





A brand new series or film,





A series or film you’re already watching,





A series or film on your list, or





An unfinished series or film you may want to revisit.





And to keep it easy, you can find Play Something in multiple ways on your TV:





Underneath your profile name





The tenth row on your Netflix homepage





The navigation menu on the left of the screen





For members that use screen-readers, Play Something fully supports Text-to-Speech (TTS). To discover your next favorite film or show with Play Something using TTS, visit our Accessibility help center for more information on how to enable this feature through your TV device settings.





When finding your next story, let the story find you. Whether you’re in the mood for a new or familiar favorite, just ‘Play Something’ and let Netflix handle the rest. Easy.



