How long does immunity against the coronavirus last?

October 30, 2020
Immunity has been on everyone's lips since the pandemic began. Now, it's more pressing than ever, as infections rapidly rise in parts. Immunity depends on antibodies - proteins in the bloodstream that fight pathogens and viruses. Their production depends on the severity of an infection. But immunity from COVID may only last a short period. The elderly show a significantly faster reduction in antibodies than the young. There's also evidence that some people don’t develop immunity at all.
