President Donald Trump is criticizing former President Barack Obama's efforts to lift some sanctions against Cuba and warns that the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, would even embrace socialism domestically.
Seventy-three countries have warned that they are at risk of stock-outs of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new WHO survey conducted ahead of the International AIDS Society’s biannual conference. Twenty-four countries reported having either a critically low stock of ARVs or disruptions in the supply of these life-saving medicines.
The euro zone economy will drop deeper into recession this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously thought, the European Commission forecast, with France, Italy and Spain struggling the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
