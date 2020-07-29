Navigation
Home Germany Maddie McCann update: German police search garden plot in Hannover

Maddie McCann update: German police search garden plot in Hannover

Maddie McCann update: German police search garden plot in Hannover
July 29, 2020
Share To:
German police are digging up a garden for a second day as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. The British toddler was three when she disappeared on holiday in Portugal on May 3, 2007. Police have identified a 43-year-old German citizen, known as Christian B., as a suspect and are investigating him on suspicion of murder.
Share
Tags Germany
Germany

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe Via Email

Get ever article right into your inbox. We will ensure your privacy and can be unsubscribed anytime.