German police are digging up a garden for a second day as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. The British toddler was three when she disappeared on holiday in Portugal on May 3, 2007. Police have identified a 43-year-old German citizen, known as Christian B., as a suspect and are investigating him on suspicion of murder.
Maddie McCann update: German police search garden plot in Hannover
