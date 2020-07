July 29

, 2020

Total Confirmed cases

4.375.217





US deaths

149.684





US recovered

1.355.363





Total Test Results in US

52.985.577





July 28

, 2020

Total Confirmed cases

4.295.629





US deaths

148.066





US recovered

1.325.804





Total Test Results in US

52.252.334





July 27

, 2020

Total Confirmed cases

4.234.140





US deaths

146.968





US recovered

1.297.863





Total Test Results in US

51.491.494





This are the figures in the Unites States according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) - July 29, 2020.