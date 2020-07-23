Navigation
FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate
July 23, 2020
The diplomatic crisis sparked by the closing of China's consulate in Houston, Texas, has now pivoted to another state: California, where the FBI says the San Francisco consulate is harboring a researcher affiliated with the Chinese military. The FBI says it believes that a woman, Juan Tang, had served in the Chinese military but claimed she didn't on her visa application, which they say is fraud.

