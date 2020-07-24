U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the United States passed 4 million on Thursday (July 23), another grim milestone that highlighted a rapid acceleration of infections in the country. A Reuters tally showed that it took the U.S. just 16 days to go from 3 million to 4 million cases. The average number of new cases in the U.S. now rising by more than 2,600 every hour, the highest rate in the world.