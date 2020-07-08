 Skip to main content

Dr. Fauci "cautiously optimistic" over virus vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's leading infectious disease expert, says he is cautiously optimistic a vaccine "with some degree" of effectiveness will be successfully developed by the beginning of 2021.

Popular posts from this blog

700 arrests in UK as police infiltrate top-secret criminal communications

More than 700 people have been arrested in Britain and tens of millions of pounds have been seized after the police infiltrated a top secret communications system used by criminal gangs.
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy

President Trump will begin his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to Mount Rushmore, despite concerns from Native Americans, health officials and environmentalists.
How the pandemic will shape the near future: TED talk by Bill Gates

Bill Gates talks about pandemic and conspiracy theories about him, in his new TED Talk.
Controversial security law takes effect in Hong Kong

A controversial new security law has taken effect in Hong Kong. It was implemented by the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, and many argue the law curtails freedom of speech and diminishes Hong Kong's political and economic autonomy.
COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in India pass 600,000

In India the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has now topped 600,000. The coronavirus has hit Delhi harder than any other city in the country. The government has introduced a revamped strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19, with pinpointed testing as a priority.
