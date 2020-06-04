 Skip to main content

Today marks 31 years since Tiananmen massacre

The world doesn't forget but CCP insists in deny it and keep trying to delete it from story.

* The "Tiananmen Square massacre" were student-led demonstrations held in Tiananmen Square in Beijing during 1989. The popular national movement inspired by the Beijing protests is sometimes called the '89 Democracy Movement.

The protests started on April 15 and were forcibly suppressed on June 4 when the government declared martial law and sent the military to occupy central parts of Beijing. In what became known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre troops with assault rifles and tanks fired at the demonstrators and those trying to block the military's advance into Tiananmen Square. Estimates of the death toll vary from several hundred to several thousand, with thousands more wounded.

*Info from Wikipedia

Archive: Chinese troops fire on protesters in Tiananmen Square
Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

New documentaries to watch on Netflix during June

Here’s a look at some of our best in class documentary films and series premiering on Netflix over June.
Post a Comment
Read more

NASA Assigns Astronaut Kate Rubins to Expedition 63/64 Space Station Crew

NASA has assigned astronaut Kate Rubins to a six-month mission to the International Space Station as a flight engineer and member of the Expedition 63/64 crew.
Post a Comment
Read more

Protesters clash with police in New York City

Demonstrators took to New York City streets on Friday for a second day in protest of the death of George Floyd, the black Minnesota man killed in police custody, and invoked the names of other black people who died at police hands.
Post a Comment
Read more

Will the coronavirus pandemic force China to close wildlife markets?

China is facing pressure globally to crack down on its so-called wet markets, where produce and live animals are often sold together. Scientists have speculated that the current coronavirus outbreak in humans might have begun at a market in the city of Wuhan.
Post a Comment
Read more

New Ebola outbreak detected in northwest Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced today that a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease is occurring in Wangata health zone, Mbandaka, in Équateur province.
Post a Comment
Read more