The world doesn't forget but CCP insists in deny it and keep trying to delete it from story.* The "Tiananmen Square massacre" were student-led demonstrations held in Tiananmen Square in Beijing during 1989. The popular national movement inspired by the Beijing protests is sometimes called the '89 Democracy Movement.The protests started on April 15 and were forcibly suppressed on June 4 when the government declared martial law and sent the military to occupy central parts of Beijing. In what became known as thetroops with assault rifles and tanks fired at the demonstrators and those trying to block the military's advance into Tiananmen Square. Estimates of thetoll vary from, with thousands more wounded.*Info from Wikipedia