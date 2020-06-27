Parts of Europe are dealing with a flare up of coronavirus infections. In Italy, there has been a spike in new cases to the north of Naples, mainly in apartment blocks housing seasonal farm workers from Bulgaria and Romania. The city of Mondragone is on alert to try to stop the virus from spreading further.
When it comes to movie stars, Keanu Reeves is about as big as they come, and it doesn't hurt that he's got a reputation as one of Hollywood's nicest people, either. Beneath it all, however, is a truly heartbreaking story. This is the tragic truth about Keanu Reeves.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!