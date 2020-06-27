 Skip to main content

Tensions flare in Italy as coronavirus spreads among migrant workers

Parts of Europe are dealing with a flare up of coronavirus infections. In Italy, there has been a spike in new cases to the north of Naples, mainly in apartment blocks housing seasonal farm workers from Bulgaria and Romania. The city of Mondragone is on alert to try to stop the virus from spreading further.

