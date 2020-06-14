New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Johnson & Johnson today announced that through its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen) it has accelerated the initiation of the Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial of its investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S, recombinant. Initially scheduled to begin in September, the trial is now expected to commence in the second half of July.
A U.S. Navy investigation into the spread of the coronavirus aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier found that about 60 percent of sailors tested had antibodies for the virus, suggesting a far higher infection rate than previously known on one of world's largest warships.
Chinese authorities have locked down parts of Beijing after discovering a cluster of new coronavirus infections. The cases are linked to a wholesale food market that's a major food supplier for city. Officials raised the alarm after 45 people out of 517 tested positive for the virus. They are the first locally transmitted infections in more than 50 days. Plans to open schools on Monday have now been put on hold.
