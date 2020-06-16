The explosion comes as tensions between the two sides escalate over a leafleting campaign. South Korea has accused the North of blowing up a joint liaison office near the border between the two countries. Pyongyang is furious at Seoul's failure to stop activists air-dropping propaganda over the border into the North. The office was opened in 2018 and handles inter-Korean relations. It's situated in the town of Kaesong just north of the border.
NASA has awarded Astrobotic of Pittsburgh $199.5 million to deliver NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) to the Moon’s South Pole in late 2023.
