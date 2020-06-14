 Skip to main content

Protests erupt over fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks

There's anger and fiery protests on the streets of Atlanta, Georgia, after Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, was killed by police, sparking renewed outrage over police brutality and racial inequality. As Jennifer Johnson reports, Atlanta's police chief has also stepped down as demonstrations escalate.

