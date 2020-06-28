 Skip to main content

New documentaries to watch on Netflix during July

Here’s a look at some of our best in class documentary films and series premiering on Netflix over July.

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Film, July 8)
Every day for decades, Walter Mercado — the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer — mesmerized 120 million Latino viewers with his extravagance and positivity. Then he vanished from the public eye. Award-winning documentarians Cristina Costantini (SCIENCE FAIR) and Kareem Tabsch (THE LAST RESORT) direct MUCHO MUCHO AMOR, produced by Alex Fumero (I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON).

Street Food: Latin America (Series, July)
From the creators of CHEF'S TABLE, the hit series STREET FOOD returns for a new culinary adventure. The newest installment will travel to six countries in Latin America and explore the vibrant street food culture of Oaxaca, Mexico; Salvador, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Bogota, Colombia; and La Paz, Bolivia. Each episode highlights the stories of perseverance and culture that bring life to each country's cuisine. Created by David Gelb and Brian McGinn. From executive producers David Gelb, Andrew Fried and Brian McGinn and co-executive producer Dane Lillegard.
