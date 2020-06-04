 Skip to main content

Murder charges in George Floyd case upgraded

In the US, the officer arrested over the killing of George Floyd will now face an upgraded charge of second degree murder. Three other officers at the scene last week will now also face charges. On Wednesday, Floyd's family visited a memorial at the street corner in Minneapolis where he died.

