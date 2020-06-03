 Skip to main content

Lufthansa vows company revamp as losses balloon

The german airline Lufthansa pledges a wide-ranging restructuring as it seeks to navigate deepening losses.

New documentaries to watch on Netflix during June

Here’s a look at some of our best in class documentary films and series premiering on Netflix over June.
US says Hong Kong 'no longer autonomous from China'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his government no longer considers Hong Kong to be autonomous from China, as Beijing approved the proposal for a national security law to be imposed on the city.
Protesters clash with police in New York City

Demonstrators took to New York City streets on Friday for a second day in protest of the death of George Floyd, the black Minnesota man killed in police custody, and invoked the names of other black people who died at police hands.
Will the coronavirus pandemic force China to close wildlife markets?

China is facing pressure globally to crack down on its so-called wet markets, where produce and live animals are often sold together. Scientists have speculated that the current coronavirus outbreak in humans might have begun at a market in the city of Wuhan.
England risks COVID-19 resurgence, experts say

England risks losing control of the coronavirus pandemic because it is lifting its lockdown without a fully operational track-and-trace program in place, senior scientific advisers say.
