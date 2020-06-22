There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Germany after more than 1,400 people tested positive at the Tönnies meat-packing plant in the city of Gütersloh. The facility has been closed for two weeks and thousands of people placed in quarantine in the surrounding area. It remains unclear if regional leaders are going to re-impose a wider lockdown. But concerns are growing about the reproduction rate for the whole of the country which has now jumped to 2.88.