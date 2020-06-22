 Skip to main content

EU-China summit underway as tensions rise

Senior figures from the EU and China are holding talks aimed at rebooting trade negotiations. However, the video conference involving European Council president Ursula von der Leyen and her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping comes at a time of tension between the two sides. Coronavirus, Hong Kong and a stalled investment pact stand between them.

