The international community condemned the Chinese parliament's passage of national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, which sets the stage for the most radical changes to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule 23 years ago.
President Trump said he was very happy about a U.S. appeals court decision that directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI.
Milton Glaser, the groundbreaking graphic designer who adorned Bob Dylan’s silhouette with psychedelic hair and summed up the feelings for his native New York with “I (HEART) NY,” died Friday, his 91st birthday.
