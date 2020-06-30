Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told a U.S. Senate committee that based on the current surge of COVID-19 cases in some states, the country could see 100,000 new cases per day.
President Trump said he was very happy about a U.S. appeals court decision that directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI.
Milton Glaser, the groundbreaking graphic designer who adorned Bob Dylan’s silhouette with psychedelic hair and summed up the feelings for his native New York with “I (HEART) NY,” died Friday, his 91st birthday.
