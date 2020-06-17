 Skip to main content

COVID-19: second wave in China

Millions of people in China’s capital Beijing are living under renewed restrictions, as a surge in coronavirus cases leads to fears of a second wave of the disease.
Around the world new cases are still rising sharply. The pandemic is thought to have originated on the 1st of December 2019 when a man in Wuhan was taken ill and later identified as a victim of Covid-19. It was widely reported that the virus had originated in a market where live animals are sold for human consumption. But rational debate about the origins of the virus has been made more difficult by a propaganda war between the US and China, with each country accusing the other of being the source.



