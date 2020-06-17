Millions of people in China’s capital Beijing are living under renewed restrictions, as a surge in coronavirus cases leads to fears of a second wave of the disease.
Around the world new cases are still rising sharply. The pandemic is thought to have originated on the 1st of December 2019 when a man in Wuhan was taken ill and later identified as a victim of Covid-19. It was widely reported that the virus had originated in a market where live animals are sold for human consumption. But rational debate about the origins of the virus has been made more difficult by a propaganda war between the US and China, with each country accusing the other of being the source.
Around the world new cases are still rising sharply. The pandemic is thought to have originated on the 1st of December 2019 when a man in Wuhan was taken ill and later identified as a victim of Covid-19. It was widely reported that the virus had originated in a market where live animals are sold for human consumption. But rational debate about the origins of the virus has been made more difficult by a propaganda war between the US and China, with each country accusing the other of being the source.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!