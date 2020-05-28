US says Hong Kong 'no longer autonomous from China'

Pressure on Brazil's embattled President Jair Bolsonaro has intensified after the Supreme Court's release of an explosive video. The recording of a cabinet meeting shows the president on a profane rant as he expresses frustration over his inability to replace law enforcement officials. It was released as part of a probe into allegations that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in federal police investigations into his sons.
“Full House” star Lori Laughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, plead guilty to felony charges in college admissions scam, await judge's word on whether he accepts or reject plea deal that will send the couple to prison.
