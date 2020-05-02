Trump says he's seen evidence of coronavirus coming from a Wuhan lab

US President Donald Trump continues to back the controversial theory the coronavirus was accidentally leaked from a Wuhan lab. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes the virus originated in a wet market, but says an objective assessment is needed. It comes after the World Health Organisation confirmed it was not invited to join an investigation in China.
Boris Johnson has arrived back at Number 10 after spending two weeks recovering from #coronavirus, a Downing Street source has told Sky News.
