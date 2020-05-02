Armed protesters enter Michigan statehouse

Protesters against Michigan's coronavirus lockdown have rallied in the state capitol building. Hundreds of demonstrators, a few of them armed, gathered in Lansing and many did not wear masks or socially distance. Police checked their temperatures before some were allowed into the capitol, where lawmakers were debating.
Boris Johnson has arrived back at Number 10 after spending two weeks recovering from #coronavirus, a Downing Street source has told Sky News.
