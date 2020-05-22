 Skip to main content

Pakistan jet with 98 aboard crashes in Karachi

A jetliner carrying 98 people crashed in a crowded neighborhood near the airport in Pakistan's port city of Karachi after an apparent engine failure during landing.

Mexico healthcare workers attacked

While in many countries doctors and nurses are being praised for their work on the coronavirus front line, in Mexico dozens have been attacked.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows early promise

Early data from Moderna''s COVID-19 vaccine showed that it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.
Coronavirus: Dogs trained to sniff out COVID-19

Trials are going ahead to see if dogs could provide a non-invasive way of detecting the coronavirus. Six dogs - labradors and cocker spaniels - will be given samples of the odour of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected. The British government has allocated £500,000 in funding for the trials, which will be part of research into possible ways to detect the virus early.
At least 80 million children under one at risk of diseases such as diphtheria, measles and polio

COVID 19 is disrupting life-saving immunization services around the world, putting millions of children – in rich and poor countries alike – at risk of diseases like diphtheria, measles and polio.
Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule

Taiwan cannot accept becoming part of China under its ‘one country, two systems’ offer of autonomy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday as she was sworn in for her second and final term in office.
