Lori Laughlin's husband plead guilty in college scam
“Full House” star Lori Laughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, plead guilty to felony charges in college admissions scam, await judge's word on whether he accepts or reject plea deal that will send the couple to prison.
Trials are going ahead to see if dogs could provide a non-invasive way of detecting the coronavirus.
Six dogs - labradors and cocker spaniels - will be given samples of the odour of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected.
The British government has allocated £500,000 in funding for the trials, which will be part of research into possible ways to detect the virus early.
Taiwan cannot accept becoming part of China under its ‘one country, two systems’ offer of autonomy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday as she was sworn in for her second and final term in office.
