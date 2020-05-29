Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case
Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on a bystander's cellphone video kneeling on George Floyd's neck before the 46-year-old man died, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told a news briefing.
The White House on Monday brought forward by two days restrictions on travel to the United States from Brazil as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the South American nation surpassed the U.S. daily toll.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!