Trump: US will end Hong Kong 'special treatment'

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will sanction Chinese officials responsible for eroding the autonomy of Hong Kong and begin the process of ending Hong Kong's special trade benefits because of Beijing's moves to assert control over city.
The White House on Monday brought forward by two days restrictions on travel to the United States from Brazil as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the South American nation surpassed the U.S. daily toll.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!