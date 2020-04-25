WHO warns ‘no evidence’ that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that there was currently “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.
For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel. See the full list of documentary films and series below.
President Trump has announced he wants a temporary ban on all immigration into the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, to protect American jobs. He is planning to sign an executive order but it is likely to face legal challenges.
Hydroxychloroquin and related drugs have been boosted as a 'game changer' by US President Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro. But doctors aren't so sure. Some patients stricken with COVID-19 have improved after taking the drug, but a recent study suggests the medication could lead to heart problems.
