Novak Djokovic against mandatory coronavirus vaccination
The world's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic opposes compulsory vaccinations for players in order to resume the tennis season this year. The sporting calendar for 2020 has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with events including Wimbledon being cancelled.
For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel. See the full list of documentary films and series below.
When South Africa registered its first coronavirus infection in early March, the government was swift to implement measures to combat the spread of the disease. While testing capacity and protective gear remain an issue, early figures suggest the strict policies are working.
President Trump said Tuesday he will cut U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, accusing the body of being too trusting of China’s early assertions that it had the novel coronavirus under control. But critics of the move say that WHO is playing an integral role amid the pandemic -- and that no other organization is poised to take its place.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!