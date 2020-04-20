Coronavirus cases in Latin America top 100,000

Coronavirus cases in Central and South America have now exceeded 100,000. But Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro joined crowds at a public rally in Brasilia on Sunday and criticized coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by state governors. Brazil has the most infections in Latin America, but Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat and is pushing to reopen the economy.
NASA has selected five teams led by university faculty and students to examine a range of technical areas in support of the agency’s aeronautics research goals.
