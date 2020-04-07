New York cemetery struggles to keep up

In normal times, the historic Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn performs four or five burials per day. During the coronavirus pandemic, they have been doing twice as many, and have had to create a waiting list for cremations.
Desde este mes los suscriptores de Netflix en Colombia cuentan con un catálogo ampliado de series y películas para disfrutar en familia que, además de miles de producciones extranjeras, incluye clásicos nacionales.
As millions of people are staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, videoconferencing technology has been the glue which has held the global community in contact. In recent weeks, programs like Zoom have received hundreds of millions of downloads worldwide, while also falling prey to cyberattacks.
At School Today™ announced this morning that the mobile app will offer their communication platform free of charge to all schools, parents and teachers during the COVID-19 crisis. The announcement was made by AST President, Geoff Jordan.
Reuters sources say output of A320 planes may have to fall by a half. The company currently turns out 60 of the model every month.
But the global virus crisis is posing headaches regarding production and delivery.Airbus had no immediate comment on the report.
One of the cruelest parts of the Coronavirus crisis is the impact on funerals and families burying the dead. Social distancing rules mean at most 10 people can attend a funeral - keeping 2 metres apart. Meanwhile the government has warned banks they must help small businesses with emergency loans.
