McDonald's profit misses estimates, shares drop 4%
Experts are divided as to how much of a risk coronavirus poses to kids. Or whether they are even able to spread the virus. It's also unclear why children either have no symptoms or very mild ones. So far, studies have come to varying conclusions. Are kids safe from the virus? Or are they at risk?
Spain, which has had one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, is allowing children to leave their homes, if they're with an adult, for the first time in six weeks. There have been more than 23,000 confirmed deaths in the country.
The U.S. Air Force's elite flying squad, the Thunderbirds, and the Navy's Blue Angels, flew over New York and New Jersey to thank first responders, military personnel and essential workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
