What happens when the internet vanishes?

New research shows that the internet was deliberately shutdown more than 200 times last year in 33 separate countries.
The outages, orchestrated by governments are affecting tens of millions of people all over the world. India saw by far the highest number of blackouts with the authorities claiming to use the measure to stop fake news spreading.
But across the world, there’s a growing concern from human rights groups that internet shutdowns are becoming a defining tool of government repression.
