Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary

Primary voters in the US state of South Carolina have given former Vice-President Joe Biden a convincing win in his quest for the Democratic Party's nomination to face President Donald Trump in November. Front-runner Bernie Sanders finished a distant second.
Biden's victory injects new life into his campaign, after disappointing results in previous tests. Hedge-fund billionaire Tom Steyer subsequently dropped out of the race.
