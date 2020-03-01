 Skip to main content

Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary

Primary voters in the US state of South Carolina have given former Vice-President Joe Biden a convincing win in his quest for the Democratic Party's nomination to face President Donald Trump in November. Front-runner Bernie Sanders finished a distant second.
Biden's victory injects new life into his campaign, after disappointing results in previous tests. Hedge-fund billionaire Tom Steyer subsequently dropped out of the race.


Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

11 datos que tal vez no sabías de Teōtihuácān - México 🇲🇽

En este video veremos algunos datos interesantes de Teotihuacán, que fuera una de las más grandes ciudades de América antes de la conquista española y que hoy es una de las más conocidas y visitadas zonas arqueológica de #México.
Post a Comment
Read more

No se pierda a Nicole Kidman como "Grace de Mónaco" en Film&Arts

Protagonizada por Nicole Kidman y con un elenco de la talla de Tim Roth, Frank Langella y Paz Vega, “Grace de Mónaco” muestra una cara nunca antes vista de la actriz que dejó todo por amor.
Post a Comment
Read more

¿Qué significa A.S.M.R.?

En este video veremos qué es A.S.M.R. y el fenómeno que hay detrás de este tipos de contenido en Youtube y la internet.
Post a Comment
Read more