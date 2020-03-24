What drove the ‘unprecedented’ postponement of the Tokyo Olympics
Olympic history was made Tuesday when Japan and the International Olympic Committee decided to postpone this summer’s games to 2021. John Yang reports and speaks with USA Today’s Christine Brennan, who has covered every Olympic Games since 1984.
Desde este mes los suscriptores de Netflix en Colombia cuentan con un catálogo ampliado de series y películas para disfrutar en familia que, además de miles de producciones extranjeras, incluye clásicos nacionales.
The coronavirus pandemic is causing immense economic damage. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has surged as businesses nationwide close down and are forced to lay off workers. Has the country ever experienced anything like this? Paul Solman talks to Harvard University economist Ken Rogoff, whose book “This Time is Different” examines the history of financial crises.
