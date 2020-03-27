Italy overtakes China in cases

Desde este mes los suscriptores de Netflix en Colombia cuentan con un catálogo ampliado de series y películas para disfrutar en familia que, además de miles de producciones extranjeras, incluye clásicos nacionales.
Officials in the U.S. and elsewhere fear they’ll face a coronavirus scenario similar to Italy’s soon. Three doctors and a nurse in Lombardy, the region hit hardest by the virus, described what they faced and offered advice to those awaiting the storm.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!