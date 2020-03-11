 Skip to main content

Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years

The disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. He was found guilty in a trial in New York last month, a dramatic fall from grace for one of Hollywood's most powerful figures.

