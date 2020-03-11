Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years March 11, 2020 The disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. He was found guilty in a trial in New York last month, a dramatic fall from grace for one of Hollywood's most powerful figures. Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Labels entertaiment news Labels: entertaiment news Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks!
