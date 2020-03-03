Erdoğan is playing with the lives of people: EPP

The EPP Group says the Turkish President is playing with the lives of people. It follows his decision to not prevent migrants from seeking entry into Europe from Turkey.
EPP Group Chairman Manfred Weber says Europe will never allow itself to be blackmailed and he strongly supports efforts by Greece and Bulgaria to maintain order at their borders.
