Navigation
Home justice United States US Attorney on Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleading guilty in sports betting case

US Attorney on Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleading guilty in sports betting case

US Attorney on Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleading guilty in sports betting case
June 04, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud on Tuesday and admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off sports betting debts. (AP Video by Stefanie Dazio and Eugene Garcia/AP Production by Ao Gao).

Share
Tags justice United States

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
justice United States

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)