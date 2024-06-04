The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud on Tuesday and admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off sports betting debts. (AP Video by Stefanie Dazio and Eugene Garcia/AP Production by Ao Gao).
US Attorney on Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleading guilty in sports betting case
