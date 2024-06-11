Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war ICC Investigates Russian Atrocities: Seeking Accountability for Ukrainian Victims

ICC Investigates Russian Atrocities: Seeking Accountability for Ukrainian Victims

ICC Investigates Russian Atrocities: Seeking Accountability for Ukrainian Victims
June 11, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Discover the latest on the ICC's probe into Russian war crimes against Ukrainian prisoners. Learn about arrest warrants issued and harrowing testimonies shared. Follow the pursuit of justice amid challenges and manipulation. Stay informed on the path to accountability at the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Share
Tags PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)