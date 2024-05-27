Brazil's flooded south sees first deaths from disease, as experts warn of coming surge in fatalities

Four deaths from waterborne bacterial diseases were reported in southern Brazil, where floodwaters were slowly receding, and health authorities warned additional fatalities were likely. Since the beginning of May, over 1,000 cases of waterborne disease have been notified with 59 confirmed in the state. Health experts had previously forecast a surge in infectious diseases, including leptospirosis and hepatitis B within a couple weeks of the floods, as sewage mixed into the floodwaters.